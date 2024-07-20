Van on fire in driveway in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened in Stirling Drive, Sutton Hill this afternoon, where the van was discovered alight on a driveway.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.18pm on Saturday, July 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Sutton Hill.

"One van alight in driveway that has been extinguished by fire service personnel."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.