The full list of the latest Shropshire businesses handed food hygiene ratings
Plenty of restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars in Shropshire are celebrating after a visit from the Food Standards Agency.
The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one star to five.
Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of their facilities and buildings; and management of food safety, the agency declared.
The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for these pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.
Here are all the new food hygiene ratings awarded to Shropshire businesses.
Rated 5:
Ludlow Fishbar & Restaurant in Upper Galdeford, Ludlow; rated on June 16
Percy Thrower’s in Thrower Road, Shrewsbury; rated on June 10
Shrewsbury Sushi in Shoplatch, Shrewsbury; rated on June 10
The Shire Tea Room in Ennerdale Road, Shrewsbury; rated on June 10
Bubble on Cup in Darwin Shopping Centre, Pride Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on June 9
St Marys C E Primary School in Shaw Lane, Albrighton; rated on June 4
Meole Brace Bowling Club in Meole Rise, Shrewsbury; rated on June 9
Nags Head in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated on June 3
The Crown in Stafford Street, Market Drayton; rated on May 29
Papa Johns in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury; rated on June 11
The Apley Bakehouse in TF1; rated on June 17
The Church of Pentecost in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford; rated on June 12
Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop in Market Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on June 11
Starbucks Coffee Company in Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, Telford; rated on June 11
The Potting Shed Cafe in Roden Lane, Roden, Telford; rated on June 11
Cashino Gaming Ltd in New Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on June 5
Royal Ventures in TF3; rated on June 4
Olive Catering @ Kraft Heinz in Hortonwood, Telford; rated on May 15
Rated 4:
The Plough Inn in Chapel Street, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury; rated May 9
Rated 3:
Chicken Nest in Unit 12, Birchfield Way, Lawley, Telford; rated on May 14
The Squirrel Inn in Kidderminster Road, Alveley; rated on May 14
Aroma Restaurant in High Street, Albrighton; rated on May 13