The full list of the latest Shropshire businesses handed food hygiene ratings

The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one star to five.

Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of their facilities and buildings; and management of food safety, the agency declared.

The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for these pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.

Here are all the new food hygiene ratings awarded to Shropshire businesses.

Rated 5:

Ludlow Fishbar & Restaurant in Upper Galdeford, Ludlow; rated on June 16

Percy Thrower’s in Thrower Road, Shrewsbury; rated on June 10

Shrewsbury Sushi in Shoplatch, Shrewsbury; rated on June 10

The Shire Tea Room in Ennerdale Road, Shrewsbury; rated on June 10

Bubble on Cup in Darwin Shopping Centre, Pride Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on June 9

St Marys C E Primary School in Shaw Lane, Albrighton; rated on June 4

Meole Brace Bowling Club in Meole Rise, Shrewsbury; rated on June 9

Nags Head in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury; rated on June 3

The Crown in Stafford Street, Market Drayton; rated on May 29

Papa Johns in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury; rated on June 11

The Apley Bakehouse in TF1; rated on June 17

The Church of Pentecost in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford; rated on June 12

Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop in Market Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on June 11

Starbucks Coffee Company in Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, Telford; rated on June 11

The Potting Shed Cafe in Roden Lane, Roden, Telford; rated on June 11

Cashino Gaming Ltd in New Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on June 5

Royal Ventures in TF3; rated on June 4

Olive Catering @ Kraft Heinz in Hortonwood, Telford; rated on May 15





Rated 4:

The Plough Inn in Chapel Street, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury; rated May 9

Rated 3: