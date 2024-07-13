Person cut free from HGV after crashing into tree in early hours of the morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the A442 near Cold Hatton at around 4.30am on Saturday, after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

Upon arrival, the crews found a large goods vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Four fire crews, the ambulance service and the police were at the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that one person had been trapped in the vehicle, and was freed by firefighters using cutting equipment.

At around 5am, West Mercia Police announced the road had been closed in both directions. According to traffic data, the road remained closed at 8.30am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.