Council apologises to mother after failing to keep records during child protection investigation
Telford & Wrekin Council has been forced to apologise to a mother after it failed to keep records during its child protection investigation of her family.
The woman, referred to as Mrs P, complained to the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman over several matters after the council placed her children on a child protection plan.
This was after a referral was received from the police about Mrs P’s husband, known as Mr Q.
There were concerns that indecent images of children were possessed and distributed from a mobile phone within the family home.
The police subsequently found images on a hidden phone, resulting in the council deeming Mr Q to be a risk to Mrs P’s children.
Following a child and family assessment, the council had concerns about Mrs P’s ability to safeguard her children from the potential risks Mr Q posed.