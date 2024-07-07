Big screen in Telford showing confirmed for England's semi-final date with the Netherlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The match, which decides whether England will be Euro 2024 finalists, kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, July 10.

It comes after the Three Lions scraped past Switzerland with a win on penalties.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now confirmed the big screen will be back for Wednesday's game.

England fans watching the Lionesses in the Euro final.

Previously England's Lionesses Euro victory over Germany was screened at the venue in Telford, as well the Lionesses World Cup Final loss to Spain.

Posting on social media the council said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be screening the England semi-final match on Wednesday, July 10, on the big screen outside at Southwater.

"Look forward to seeing you there!"