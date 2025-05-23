Shrewsbury Arts Trail returns with several renowned sculptors and artists and with environmental theme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Arts Trail is returning this summer with a strong focus on 'the environment' and several floral displays and exhibitions.

Leading the roster of well-known artists featured in this year's trail is internationally acclaimed sculptor Halima Cassell MBE, whose recent shortlisting to design the Queen Elizabeth II National Memorial in St James’s Park has made headlines across the UK.

Halima, who is regarded as one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary sculptors, will present two major works as part of the town-wide sculpture trail and exhibitions running between July 1 and August 31.

Halima Cassell's Memento Mori sculptures outside Shrewsbury Castle. Picture: Phil Langstaff.

Her monumental Memento Mori - a striking eight-foot solid iron sculpture - will be displayed outside Shrewsbury Castle while her evocative clay installation 'Virtues of Unity' will feature in the 'Inspirational Exhibition' at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The Shropshire-based artist, known for her intricate geometric forms and symbolic works, expressed her excitement at being apart of the trail.

"As a local artist, it’s nice to get involved in local events, and Shrewsbury Arts Trail is so important in opening the creative world to a wider audience," she said.

"Things like this shouldn’t happen just in major cities. It’s important to have a lot of culture and modern art in smaller towns too."

Halima Cassell (pictured) who has made headlines after being shortlisted for the new Queen Elizabeth II National Memorial will feature in the arts trail. Picture: Vicky Polak Studio.

Halima's 'Virtues of Unity' sculpture is made from clays sourced from around the world, and seeks to offer a message of unity and shared humanity.

The sculptor added: "The more we can see and understand that we are really very much the same, hopefully there won’t be so much division and prejudice. We should appreciate our subtle differences and remind ourselves of the connection we have."

Halima is joined by a number of other high-profile sculptors taking part in the arts trail including Andrew Logan MBE who is returning to the exhibition after his 2022 showstopper 'Cosmic Egg'.

Andrew Logan with his 'Cosmic Egg' sculpture. Picture: Katy Rink

Logan’s new piece 'Black Rose' will rise from the pond in The Dingle. Originally commissioned in 1973 for the iconic BIBA store in Kensington, the sculpture has been described by Logan as "a water feature designed to be seen in nature".

He said: "It is wonderful to show my sculpture outside in the Dingle in a location so close to Berriew. To be part of an event that makes art accessible for everyone is very special."

Andrew Logan's 1974 Bibas Sculpture Garden.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury-born artist Jacob Chandler who created the 'One Giant Leap for Humankind' sculpture for Birmingham New Street Station will debut a new gold-plated bronze work named 'IN HOC SIGNO' at the trail.

His work was developed in collaboration with Byrga Geniht, and while its details remain under wraps, Jacob describes the piece as "highly symbolic" and inspired by Roman history and Shropshire’s scholarly past.

Shrewsbury-born Jacob Chandler is well known for his works and will feature in the arts trail. Picture: Joe Douglas

This year's Shrewsbury Arts Trail also features works by President of the Royal Society of Sculptors Laura Ford. Her Nature Girls bronze figures - Conifer Girl, Bush Girl, and Stump Girl - will be on show at the courtyard at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, while her 'Bedtime Boysculpture' will appear in the Tudor Gallery.

Moreover, Australian land and light artist James Tapscott will showcase his photographs of 500,000-year-old Antarctic ice core samples.

"Art gives people not just a sense of escapism, but reminds us who we are and what humanity is about," said James. "Shrewsbury Arts Trail is a great opportunity to be involved alongside some of my favourite artists."

Australian-born land and light artist James Tapscott.

The Arts Trail continues to attract attention from Shropshire residents and beyond and has previously featured works by Salvador Dalí, Damien Hirst, Banksy, Tracey Emin, and David Hockney.

Founder of the arts trail Jess Richards said this year’s environment-focused trail - filled with floral displays and exhibitions - is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

She said: "The reputation of the trail means that major art dealers are now prepared to work with us. But as always, it relies heavily on community support."

Jessica Richards, Founding Director of Shrewsbury Arts Trail, pictured with last year's sculpture in The Dingle when it was being dismantled.

Public art installations, exhibitions, and workshops will take place in the county town throughout the summer.

In tribute to Shrewsbury reaching the RHS Britain in Bloom finals, local school children have created flower-themed flags that will be displayed in the high street.

Filmmaker Aaron Child will also debut a mini-documentary on the trail this summer.

But, despite increased popularity and a growing reputation, Jess said funding remains a challenge for the organisation.

"So far, we have raised just £1,000 of the £6,000 that we hoped to through public donations. We’d be grateful for any support to help make this happen."

To donate or get involved, visit https://edge.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jessica-richards-3.