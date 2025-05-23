'Our cars were written off by a speeding driver and we're sick of the law not being enforced' say Ludlow residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In total, three vehicles were damaged in the incident in the lower end of Corve Street at about 9pm on Sunday, May 11.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said people were alerted to "a very loud collision".

“It took the side trim, wheel arch and bumper off my car; the force of it pushed my neighbour’s car five to six feet along the road and bent her rear offside wheel,” she said.

Damage caused to a car in Corve Street, Ludlow. Picture: Submitted

“We deduce from the damage that the driver was speeding. The impact also pushed my neighbour’s car into the one parked in front of hers, so in all three parked cars were damaged.

“No-one managed to see the number plate but I saw the car take off and travel at huge speed towards the Bridge Inn. We were left without the car’s registration or the name and contact details of the driver.

“Fortunately, however, we managed through social media to trace the offending car and the insurers of that car have admitted liability.

“Our insurers have informed us that both our cars are to be written off. The consequences of the collision have been and continue to be immense in terms of financial cost, nuisance and time and energy spent.”

The resident added that through-traffic along the street is a constant problem.

“There are signs at both ends making it clear that the street is for access to properties only but everyone blithely ignores them,” she said.

“Often, through-drivers are even abusive to residents stopping to park their cars. They act as if they had a right to tear through the street as a quick shortcut.

“The problem is not chiefly one of speeding, and discussion of traffic-calming measures is a mere distraction.

“Speeding is an aggravating factor in the main issue, which is that traffic should not be using the street as a shortcut in the first place.

“Through-traffic in lower Corve Street is illegal, unsafe, a worry and just plain nasty. Residents are heartily sick of having wing mirrors knocked off, cars dented and scratched, pets run over and of being abused simply for being there.

“In our view, the law has to be enforced, probably with the use of ANPR cameras. Any lesser measure will not be acceptable.”

The issue was discussed by Ludlow Town Council’s representational committee on Tuesday evening (May 20).

Members agreed to contact the police to request more consistent enforcement.

West Mercia Police confirmed its officers attended the street after reports of damage were made.