Three stunning Shropshire spots you need to visit this week as the National Garden Scheme returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

With Shropshire's unparalleled beauty, there was never any doubt that our wonderful county would not get involved this year.

Here is every open garden in Shropshire to visit for a beautiful day out with friends and family - or even a solo trip.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

The Paddock

This garden in Shrewsbury features 70 trees, some rarities, and a stunning waterfall. Small but definitely worth a trip out to, this site was developed in the 1960s and has been a labour of love.

It is also wheelchair accessible.

What you need to know:

Location: Annscroft, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY5 8AN

Food and drink: Tea, coffee and cake are available

Admission fees: £6 per adult

Opening times: Saturday, May 24, 11am - 5pm

Ruthall Manor

Ruthall Manor, Bridgnorth, will be one of the gardens open this week.

This Bridgnorth garden spans one acre and is split into intimate sections linked by a path. Visitors will find clematis and roses as well as unique pottery and a stunning horse pond with primulas, iris and bog plants.

What you need to know:

Location: Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV16 6TN

Food and drink: Home-made tea is available

Admission fees: £7 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 from 12:30pm - 5:30pm

Walcot Hall

This is an arboretum planted by Lord Clive of India’s son in 1800. Expect specimen trees, pools and stunning views of Sir William Chambers’ Clock Towers, with lakes and hills beyond.

The hall itself is a privately owned Georgian mansion lived in by the Parish family.

What you need to know: