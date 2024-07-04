Fires destroy a tent, damage a hollow tree and an unattended bonfire goes out of control in busy evening for fire crews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The tent, at Wombridge in Telford was destroyed by the blaze despite the rapid deployment of a crew from Tweedale Fire Station at 7.23pm on Thursday .

Crews used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire before sending their incident stop message at 7.47pm. There is no information on what the tent was used for.

Another fire in the open was reported to Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service at Harpfields Farm, Ludlow, at 6:27pm.

This time it was a large hollow tree that had caught fire and two fire appliances were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, with assistance from Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service.

They used chimney rods to deal with it before sending the stop message at 7.16pm. There is no further information at this stage on what might have caused it.

The third fire in the open incident involved an unattended bonfire which was going out of control in Squirrel Lane, Ludlow, at 6.25pm on Thursday.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Ludlow and the crew used a hosereel jet to dampen down the surrounding area before declaring the problem over at 6.45pm.