Man arrested following 'serious' assault in Telford

West Mercia Police say officers were called to address in Chiltern Gardens at around 6.30am following reports of a disturbance.

When response officers arrived at the address they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Following a search of the area, officers quickly arrested a man, aged 29, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Patrol Inspector Paul Drury, said: “‘We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public.

“I would like to reassure residents that we believe there is no threat to the wider community and that we have a man in custody in relation to the incident, and are not looking for anyone else.

‘‘There is currently a scene guard in place at the address and an increased police presence is expected to be in the area for some time as we carry out our enquires.”