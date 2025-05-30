Children’s homes plan for four Telford bungalows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall-based Ashlee Homes Supported Living has applied to change the use of the properties in Freeston Avenue, St George’s, into homes for a total of six children aged between five and 18.

Planning agent Gareth Jones, of ET Planning, has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that “the houses would look, operate and function akin to a typical family home” in what is a residential area.

Freeston Avenue, St George's, Telford. Picture: Google

The company anticipates that staff would come from the local community, reducing the need for cars. They would be looking after children with complex needs and disabilities and who have had a ‘difficult start in life'.

“The proposed development consists of two two-bed homes and two solo homes, designed to support children with long-term complex disabilities, those at the edge of care, children requiring repatriation back to Telford, and those awaiting hospital discharge,” say planning documents submitted to the council.

“This proposal aligns with the Government’s Stable Homes, Built on Love agenda and addresses critical gaps in local provision identified by Telford & Wrekin Council and national Ofsted statistics.”

Location of the proposal. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Mr Jones has told council planners that “there is a documented need for childcare for children with complex needs within Telford and Wrekin".

He added that according to Ofsted’s latest statistics, there were 3,423 children’s homes in England as of March 31, 2024, representing a 12 per cent increase from the previous year.

“This growth reflects the increasing demand for residential placements, particularly for children with complex needs. However, these homes are not evenly distributed across the country, with the West Midlands accounting for only 16 per cent of all children’s homes.”

The agent added that the proposed bungalows would help the council reduce reliance on out-of-borough placements and move children back to where they can be more easily visited.

A period of public consultation on the plan has opened and the plans can be viewed on the online Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0368.