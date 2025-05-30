Shropshire school friends begin epic cycle ride to Anfield in memory of classmate who died by suicide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wes Hobbs-Moore, Dillon Mahey, Ewan Robson, Sonny Allen, Arwinder Bagdri and Ollie Evans, all aged 17, set off from Telford's SEAH Stadium in Wellington at 8.30am today (Friday, May 30) to begin the 100-mile ride to the home of Liverpool FC.

The friends setting off on Friday

The Merseyside club had been supported by Max Turton, who died in August last year.

Max had been a classmate of the six friends at Haberdashers Adams in Newport when he took his own life aged 16.

“It hit us all pretty hard,” said Ollie. “The night we found out we knew we had to do something to Max. So we all came up with this idea of raising money by cycling from Telford to Anfield as it was Max's team.”

He said they are taking on the challenge to raise money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide provides help and support for young people experiencing mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.

Wes said: “They offer a helpline so it is anonymous for young people who need support, so hopefully no young person like Max will have to go through what he did.”

Max died aged 16

So far the six friends have raised more than £3,800 of their £4,000 target, which they hope to smash by the time they arrive in Anfield on Saturday.

The boys, who now attend sixth form colleges in the region, plan to cycle 60 miles on Friday and then stay at a hotel in Northwich, before completing the remaining 40 miles on Saturday.

“Max was a caring, hard-working, funny and most of all a truly loving person. We are doing this bike ride to raise awareness of young suicide and to do our part in preventing as many other young people losing their lives in this way. Any donation whatever the amount will be greatly appreciated, thank you,” added Wes.

If you wish to support the six boys' cycle ride you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/100-mile-cycle.