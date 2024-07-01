Former Wilko car park in Wellington to shut for resurfacing work ahead of B&M move

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The work, on the Market Street Car Park in Wellington, Telford, is expected to be completed by next week.

The state of the car park has caused frustration for residents and the local council.

In December 2022 the then pothole-laden car park was closed "to keep everyone safe".

Work will take place to resurface Market Street Car Park.

The decision was taken by Wilko, which managed the site.

The firm closed its store on the opposite side of Market Street when it went into administration last September.

The former Wilko shop is being taken over by B&M from August 10, a week after the existing B&M shop in New Street shuts on August 3.

It means that the empty shop space in Market Street will come back into use, while the car park will also be significantly improved – both providing a boost for Wellington.

The car park is expected to be closed until Wednesday, July 10.