Wilko pledges repairs after potholes close its Wellington store car park

The Wilko car park in Wellington was closed to "keep everyone safe" at the end of last month.

The Wellington branch of the discount retailer closed its car park in late December.

A notice posted on gates at the entrance of the car park says it hopes to have it reopened this year.

Local residents have expressed concern over the state of the car park, with Telford & Wrekin Council writing to the management firm over the issue in October.

The Wilko car park in Wellington

A spokesman for Wilko said that the site would remain closed until repairs take place.

He said: "We are undertaking some repairs to our car park and will reopen to local shoppers as soon as these are complete."

In its letter, Telford & Wrekin Council had urged repairs to the site, saying the state of the car park was detracting from a substantial investment in the town, and warning that customers had also fallen in the potholes.

The Wilko car park in Wellington

It said: "You may or may not be aware that over the last four years the council has been investing significantly in the regeneration of Wellington.

"Our grant funding programme has supported many new businesses to open, reducing the number of empty premises.

"We have undertaken improvements to many retail premises facades and have supported the regeneration of Wellington Market with a food court and outdoor entertainment space. All of this is changing perceptions of Wellington and attracting higher footfall.

The Wilko car park in Wellington

"Most recently the council has started significant highway improvement works in Market Street which will improve both traffic movement and the look of the area. In view of this it is a great shame that the car park is detracting from the impact of our investment."

Town and borough Councillor Lee Carter, said the issue had also been discussed at Wellington Town Council earlier this week, with frustration at the state of the site.

He added that Wellington Town Council could even be interested in taking the site on.