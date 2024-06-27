Why two dozen objections have been made to plans for new sports facilities in Telford

A planning application, which would see the installation of a new 3G synthetic pitch, a new grass pitch, and the building of a single-storey sports pavilion in Newdale was submitted by Telford & Wrekin Council last month.

The facilities would be built off Waterloo Road, in the field opposite Overdale's outdoor gym.

The application also includes plans for landscaping, access improvements and parking facilities, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging, while the pavilion would have a kitchen, toilets and changing facilities.

While plans have been welcomed by Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, who say the new facilities would "be a most valuable asset to both the local community and borough as a whole", the application has attracted 23 objections.