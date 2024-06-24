Telford firefighters tackle two fires in the open hours apart

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.41pm on Monday reporting a fire in the open on Fountain Drive in St George's.

One fire crew was sent from Telford to the scene where a fire measuring one metre by one metre was found.

Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the fire and were finished at the scene by 6.58pm.

Later in the evening, the fire service received a call at 8.08pm reporting another similar incident.

A crew was sent from Telford to Johnstone Close in Wrockwardine Wood.