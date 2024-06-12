Inquest opens into fatal A5 crash
An inquest has opened into the death of an IT consultant killed in a crash earlier this month.
John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, opened the inquest into Avi Prahlad Mathur’s death at a hearing this morning.
Mr Mathur, 45, from Priorslee, Telford, died on June 4 after a crash on the A5 at Crackley Bank.
Mr Ellery was told that the emergency services had been called to a crash with paramedics attempting life-saving care, but Mr Mathur was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner said that police are continuing investigations into the crash.
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on October 10.