Inquest opens into fatal A5 crash

John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, opened the inquest into Avi Prahlad Mathur’s death at a hearing this morning.

Mr Mathur, 45, from Priorslee, Telford, died on June 4 after a crash on the A5 at Crackley Bank.

Mr Ellery was told that the emergency services had been called to a crash with paramedics attempting life-saving care, but Mr Mathur was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said that police are continuing investigations into the crash.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on October 10.