Traffic at standstill on M54 due to 'obstruction' in the road

The busy motorway in Shropshire was closed between junctions 2 for Tong and 3 for Albrighton.

The AA's traffic monitoring service said at 5.30pm this evening: "All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to obstruction on the road on M54 Eastbound after J3 A41 Newport Road (Albrighton). Just before 5.15pm all traffic was held. Prior to this lane two (of two) was closed.

"Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays increasing on M54 Eastbound between J4 A464 (Shifnal) and J2 A4510 (Wolverhampton). Average speed five mph."

The incident was first reported at around 3.50pm.