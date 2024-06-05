Volunteers wanted this weekend to help preserve historic canal basin warehouses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Volunteers have been invited to come along to Wappenshall Wharf near Telford this weekend to get involved in restoring its smaller warehouse and re-watering the east basin.

Completed in 1797, the stunning pair of warehouses at Wappenshall north of Telford is now owned by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, who have spent the last few years renovating the buildings.

The larger of the two buildings will eventually be a visitor centre, while the smaller warehouse will feature a café set to open this year. Funds raised by the café will go into the continued renovation and preservation of the historic wharf.

This week, people are being urged to help out at the historic wharf, as part of the nationwide 'Big Help Out'.

Wappenshall Wharf, pictured here in 2022

The volunteering activities are taking place on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 and will include clearing undergrowth, repairing tow paths, repointing brick and stonework, laying blocks, brick laying and plastering.

Bernie Jones, chair of the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, said: “We like to think of our work parties as 'green gyms'.

“You get lots of fresh air, improve your stamina, boost your skills and confidence and do important work that will benefit many generations. We welcome students, graduates, adults of all ages and genders and the retired.

“No previous experience or fitness level is required for any of the work parties as there are always jobs to be done under the supervision of an experienced volunteer. This is also open to teams from a workplace or club.”

The event is one of hundreds taking place across the country this weekend as part of this year’s ‘Big Help Out’ - a nationwide volunteering opportunity organised by The Together Initiative, a coalition of some of the UK’s best known businesses and organisations.

The Big Help Out is central to a volunteering fight back as the sector recovers from the terrible impact of consecutive lockdowns, which broke the habit of volunteering for huge numbers all across the country.

Figures from the latest NCVO ‘Time Well Spent’ report reveal volunteering remains 30 per cent lower than it was before the pandemic.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of Together, said: “Volunteering took a real hit from Covid, and numbers still haven’t recovered. That doesn’t just mean that community organisations have less capacity, it also means that too few people are getting the huge benefits of volunteering - it’s good for your mental health, good for self-esteem and a great way to meet people too.

“We’re urging people to join us and give it a go - it’s so rewarding and it really could be one of the best things you ever do."

For more information and to find out how to get involved visit thebighelpout.org.uk.