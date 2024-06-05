Man dies and two seriously hurt in two-car A5 crash outside Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A5 Watling Street near to Redhill was closed for several hours after emergency services were called to reports of a collision just after 7pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found three patients.

“The first patient, a man, was in a critical condition.

“He was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man from the same car was already out of the vehicle.

“He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

“A third man, the driver of the second vehicle, was removed from the car with assistance from fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries.

“He was taken via land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances from Telford Central and Wellington, with firefighters having to use cutting equipment to release people trapped in the cars.