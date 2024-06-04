'Three people trapped in crash, released by fire crew' in collision near Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said at 7.30pm on Tuesday that the A5 Watling Street near to Redhill, had been closed from where the A5 meets the B4379 at Crackleybank.

An announcement on social media asked drivers to find and alternative route.

"Please be aware that due to a road traffic collision, there is a road closure in place on the A5 Watling Street, near to Redhill," read the statement.

"This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route. Updates to follow."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received the call at 7.02pm.

"At 19:02 on Tuesday,, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Redhill, Telford .

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington."

When the crews arrived they found a road traffic collision involving two saloon vehicles and three casualties trapped in vehicle, released by fire crew using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Ambulance and police were also in attendance.

AA Traffic News said A5 the road had been closed and there was slow traffic due to crash on A5 both ways between Woodhouse Lane and the B4379 Sheriffhales turn off.

"The road is closed following an accident first reported at around 19:45. Affecting traffic between Telford and Weston under Lizard."