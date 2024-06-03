Work begins to remove long-standing landmark footbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The distinctive bridge, which has been part of the landscape of Telford's town centre for nearly 40 years, is being dismantled to make way for redevelopment.

Work on the project, which is part of plans for a revamped Station Quarter, includes a temporary closure of Lawn Central, which runs underneath the footbridge.

When Telford & Wrekin Council announced the work it said that the project would create 'improved pedestrian facilities' linking the development to the town centre.

A statement from the authority last month said: "The bridge removal is the first stage in improving connectivity between Telford train station and Telford Shopping Centre on Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction, benefitting Telford and Wrekin residents and visitors.

"Once the bridge has been removed, the scheme will proceed to the installation of new pedestrian facilities including a feature ramp and steps covering the sloped area between Lawn Central and the town centre which will improve accessibility to the Telford Centre."

Further phases of work are set to follow and will include Lawn Central carriageway improvements, with a new signalised pedestrian crossing, highway realignments and resurfacing, as well as new paving to footpaths.

On Ironmasters Way highway realignment and resurfacing will take place – along with plans for a 'tree-lined avenue' on either side of the adopted highway