Parish council opens finances for public inspection after stinging internal report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council’s internal audit for 2024/25 concluded that the “council’s system of internal controls is not in place”.

Chris Maclean, the parish’s locum clerk and responsible financial officer, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the audit had picked up issues from the start of the financial year which have been or are being resolved.

The parish raised £352,000 from its council taxpayers this year, increasing bills payable by residents in band D-rated properties by 4.51 per cent, amounting to £6.70 for the year or £0.13 per week.

The LDRS asked Mr Mclean, who has a background in financial services, “Can the public be assured that the council is currently able to safely handle taxpayers' money?”

Mr Maclean said: “From my perspective, yes. We take controls very seriously.”

He added: “The audit covers the whole 12-month period and as we were still addressing some administrative and control processes early in the year, the auditor was not able to sign off on a more positive note. Controls are fully in place and up to date.

“With regard to financial transactions, all aspects of the council’s finances are carefully managed.

“The council fully recognises the importance of correct dealings with public finances.

“All through the process payments have been made timeously especially recognising that we deal with a number of local businesses and suppliers.”

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council at the Sambrook Centre in Stirchley. Picture: LDRS

Mr Maclean joined the team at the council in September 2022 and “took over the reins completely” a short time later. Officials have been working to bring the authority’s systems up to speed.

Issues raised by internal auditor JDH Business Services Limited include reclaiming more than £30,900 in VAT. Mr Maclean said he is engaging with HMRC on resolving that.

The council also “failed to make proper provision for the exercise of public rights for the 2023/24 accounts.” Mr Maclean said this year the public are able to see the 2024/25 accounts between June 18 and July 27.

Mr Maclean said a focus of activities this year will be improving the council’s public engagement.

Councillors are now also given regular information on budgetary control and bank reconciliations.

The unaudited accounts for 2024-25 will be reviewed by an appointed auditor after the public and electors are given a chance to inspect, question and object.

That period of inspection at the Sambrook Centre in Stirchley has started and ends on Tuesday, July 29.

Anyone interested in inspecting the council’s accounts should contact Mr Maclean by phone on 01952 567143 or by emailing chris.maclean@sbpc.org.uk.