Footbridge which has stood since the 80s to be removed as part of town centre redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The work, on Telford's Station Quarter, will create 'improved pedestrian facilities' linking the development to the town centre.

It will start on June 3.

The 48 metre-long footbridge, which has been in place since the mid 1980s, will be completely dismantled and removed as part of the work.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the work will be part of a "series of extensive highway improvements associated with the Station Quarter development".

It added that this first phase would be carried out with a temporary road closure of Lawn Central from June 3.

The council said that details about the next stages of work will be confirmed "in due course".

It added that access to all car parks will be unaffected during the work and both vehicle and pedestrian/cyclist diversions will be in place.

A statement from the council said: "The bridge removal is the first stage in improving connectivity between Telford train station and Telford Shopping Centre on Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction, benefitting Telford and Wrekin residents and visitors.

"Once the bridge has been removed, the scheme will proceed to the installation of new pedestrian facilities including a feature ramp and steps covering the sloped area between Lawn Central and the town centre which will improve accessibility to the Telford Centre."

Further phases of work will follow and will include Lawn Central carriageway improvements, with a new signalised pedestrian crossing, highway realignments and resurfacing, as well as new paving to footpaths.

On Ironmasters Way highway realignment and resurfacing will take place – along with plans for a 'tree-lined avenue' on either side of the adopted highway.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, Jobs and Neighbourhood Services, said: “The removal of the footbridge is the first phase of an extensive public realm programme which will improve links from Telford Central on to Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction and up to the Telford Shopping Centre.

“This is all part of the Station Quarter project which will transform this area of Telford into a quality environment for people to live, work and learn in.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities we can for our residents whether that be through learning, taking up new skills, good quality homes to live, the best roads to travel on and the best public spaces to enjoy.

“This along with the wider investment across the borough over the next two years will see public spaces developed into attractive, welcoming places that connect people to key areas of interest and encourage people to explore what Telford and Wrekin has to offer.”