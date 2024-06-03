Telford people charged with thefts, assault and public order offences in 'busy weekend' for police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

PC Paul Brittain, West Mercia Police Community Safety Engagement Officer for South Telford, said it had been a "busy weekend again" as he confirmed the details.

He said those charged included Rebecca Hitchen, 42 of Burford, Brookside, who faces three counts of theft from stores.

They relate to incidents at the Brookside Supermarket in Burford between May 28 and 30.

Hitchen has been conditionally bailed to appear before Telford Magistrates on August 20.

Meanwhile Sharmine Cameron, 41 of Boulton Grange has been charged with theft from stores, common assault and three counts of public order offences.

They relate to incidents at Brookside Supermarket in Burford between May 22 and June 1.

Cameron was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates today.

Andrew Wright, 48 of Blaydon Road, Wolverhampton has also been charged with theft from stores.

The charge relates to an incident at TK Maxx at Telford's Forge Retail Park on June 1.

Wright has been conditionally bailed to appear before Telford Magistrates on August 20.

Meanwhile Molly Brown, 26 of High Street, Wellington, was charged with theft from stores and two assaults.

The charges relate to an incident at Pets at Home, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford on June 1.

Brown was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates today.