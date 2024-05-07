Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first group of four off-road bike riders were witnessed driving near Glendale, Lawley on Monday at around 6.25pm.

One of the riders was then seen approximately 15 minutes later turning into Freeston Avenue in St George's.

Another picture depicts a rider who was witnessed riding on a green area in Sutton Hill on Sunday, at 3.05pm.

One of the off road bikers. Picture: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for Telford Police said: "We're appealing for information to help us identify the individuals pictured.

"Do you know who they are? Where they live? Where the bikes are stored?"

"If you have any information please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk

"Your information could help prevent this behaviour and stop someone from getting hurt. Report it. Stop it."