Primary school pupils given glimpse of the future with careers day

The Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank in Telford welcomed a host of guests to help the children learn more about potential career choices.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said it had been extremely popular with pupils of all ages who had enjoyed hearing from such a wide range of experts.

He said: "We’d like to thank all the members of the local community who supported our events – it was very interesting to hear from people from so many different walks of life.

“Our pupils had lots of questions for our guests, and we hope that some of the children will have been inspired to consider careers they may never have known about otherwise.”

Pupils met representatives from the British Gymnastics Association; a police community support officer and a police officer from West Mercia Police; John Baugh from Rockit Music; the team from Telford Ice Rink; representatives from Wolverhampton University; and Crossbar Coaching – a sports coaching company offering football coaching, academies and holiday courses.

There was also a craft table set up with items created by pupils from the Futures project at Severndale Academy which is run in conjunction with Shrewsbury College.

“The children visited all the different stalls to find out how to get involved in the different careers,” said Michelle.

“It was a really successful week and the children benefitted greatly from listening to such diverse and interesting guests.”

The careers week followed an assembly where Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies was special guest.

He spoke about his role on the council and representing the Malinslee and Dawley Bank areas, as well as why he opted for politics as a career choice.