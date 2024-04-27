Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The HSBC UK branch in Telford, based at Sherwood Square in Telford Shopping Centre will reopen on Monday, April 29.

The branch has been closed for 14 weeks, following a commitment from the banking company that it would not announce any new branch closures in 2024.

In addition to some work to update the exterior of the branch, including new signage, the refurbishment has completely reformatted the branch interior alongside full re-decoration and new furniture.

The refurbished bank will reopen on Monday

In addition, the branch has installed more adaptable facilities for disabled customers or those in wheelchairs, including height-adjustable tables as well as a new area that can be used for customer seminars - which could include talks on financial wellbeing or guidance on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.

There are also new cash machines that enable cash deposit, withdrawal and paying in cheques using the same machine, with the machine recycling the cash to reduce re-filling frequency.

New cash points (below) replace the old machines (above)

The bank says that the branch will also continue to have a 'safe space' for anyone in immediate need of discreet space to reach out to friends and family, contact specialist support services or phone a helpline.

Throughout the closure, HSBC UK representatives have been available at a ‘pop-up branch' at Southwater Library while the work was carried out.

A before and after of the bank interior

Daniella Rudd, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We are continuing to invest millions of pounds into our branch network. This significant investment of hundreds of thousands of pounds in our Telford branch will create a greatly improved and enhanced experience for our customers.

"The changes we have made to our Telford branch will provide customers with a much more modern and better-designed branch, providing improved accessibility for customers in addition to the latest technology.

“I am extremely proud of the improvements we have made that will benefit our customers, but I am also proud of the changes that have been made will also provide a better and more comfortable place for our branch colleagues to work, which is extremely important to us.”