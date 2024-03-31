Driver escapes without injury after hitting deer on A5 on Easter Sunday
A motorist escaped without injury after hitting a deer on the A5 on Easter Sunday.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident eastbound occurred at around 7.30am in Telford.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent three fire engines to the scene, but found that the motorist had escaped uninjured in the collision.
Fire crews made the vehicle safe before it was recovered.