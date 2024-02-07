Mystery bidder buys a lemon for £1,400

The 300-year-old fruit dates back to 1739 and came to Brettell's Auctioneers in Newport via a house clearance.

Auctioneer David Brettell said initially they thouht the lemon was a curiosity that came from India but now believes it may have been a gift handed to a lady from an Italian love interest doing the grand tour of Europe.

The lemon, which is dried out, is inscribed with the message 'Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter'.

Mr Brettell said: "We did this clearance and in one of the drawers of this old Chinese chest, which dates far later than the lemon.

"We first thought it came from India because of its shape but thinking about it again, I've a feeling that Mr Franchini may have given the lemoin to this Miss Baxter while she was on the grand tour, perhaps visiting Italy."

He said regardless of the provenance of the lemon, it had attracted interest from as far afield as Maine in the USA and Moldova.

There were 35 bidders in the end when the lemon went for auction last month, but it went to a unknown British collector who paid a total of £1,416 including auctioneer's fees.