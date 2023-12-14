Police want public's help in solving "recent oil thefts"

Officers say there was a recent theft from a pub in Admaston where the suspects "appear to make off in a white panel van".

PCSO Evie Dunkley, of the police team in Wellington North, said: "Can you provide information on recent oil thefts?

"This is part of an investigation into a theft from The Pheasant Inn on Shawbirch Road in Admaston."

Police say the incident happened between 11pm and 9am on December 4-5 this year.

PCSO Dunkley added: "The suspects appear to make off in a white panel van."

If you have any CCTV or information, you should contact police via the email wellingtonnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk, or by the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website. You can also call 101 quoting incident number 22/113109/23.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or internet address. You can call 0800 555 111 or visit the Crimestoppers website.