Kitten found dumped in cardboard box in lay-by of a busy Telford road

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog walker discovered a kitten dumped in a lay-by near Wellington last week.

The kitten, thought to be around three or four months old, was found in a cardboard box on the pavement in the lay-by by Apley Pool on the A442 on Wednesday, September 27.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said: “This poor tabby and white kitten is only aged around three to four months. He must have been so frightened.

The lay-by where the kitten was found dumped in a cardboard box. Photo: Google

“He was left inside the cardboard box with the lid folded in on itself, and we are very grateful to the dog walker who came across the box and saw it move.

“The walker took the kitten immediately to a local vets - who then notified us.”

The kitten, nicknamed Apley after where he was found, is now safe in boarding.

'Apley' was found dumped in a cardboard box in a lay-by on the A442 in Telford

Claire added: “He is in good condition - besides being covered in fleas. He is very friendly and cheeky and just wants a cuddle.

“He wasn’t chipped and there wasn’t any CCTV so we don’t know his background and where he came from. If no-one comes forward I’m sure he will find his forever home with a new owner.”

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with first-hand information to get in touch via 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01160478.

“We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them,” added Claire.

“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals but to seek help from charities and organisations out there."

The animal charity is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, including a telephone helpline at 0300 123 0650.