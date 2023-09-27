Notification Settings

Telford Centre to stage day of fun activities for great causes

By Matthew Panter

The Telford Centre is holding an event to raise the profile of two great causes.

One Great Day will be taking place at the weekend
'One Great Day' celebrations will take place at the centre on Saturday in support of the Children’s Services at Telford Autism Hub.

All proceeds raised on the day will be split between the hub and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The fun-filled day will include activities for all the family including a toy tombola, teddy tombola, Hook a Duck, guess the weight of the cake, craft activities, face painting and balloon modelling.

The Rock Choir is also joining the entertainment.

There will be prizes to be won, including store cards and sets, dining vouchers and gifts from The Perfume Shop.

Raffle tickets will be on sale at the Customer Service desk.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

