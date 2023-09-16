Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford festival to celebrate Chinese culture

By Richard WilliamsTelfordWhat's OnPublished:

A festival is set to take place at the end of the month to celebrate Chinese culture.

Chinese dancing will feature at the festival
Chinese dancing will feature at the festival

Organised by CultureKind Chinese Community, based in Telford, the Mid-Autumn Festival is taking place on September 30 from 1-3pm at the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre in Stafford Park 15.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Edward Tate, and The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Councillor Arnold England are among the guests invited to the event.

There will also be Chinese dances, traditional Chinese musical instruments, and mooncake making.

Additionally, a fire engine will be present for children to explore and learn about fire safety, and a health team from the NHS will have a stall to promote health and provide information.

Tickets for the event, which are free, can be booked at allevents.in/telford/mid-autumn-festival-free-family-fun-event

What's On
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News