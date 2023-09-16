Telford festival to celebrate Chinese culture

Chinese dancing will feature at the festival

Organised by CultureKind Chinese Community, based in Telford, the Mid-Autumn Festival is taking place on September 30 from 1-3pm at the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre in Stafford Park 15.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Edward Tate, and The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Councillor Arnold England are among the guests invited to the event.

There will also be Chinese dances, traditional Chinese musical instruments, and mooncake making.

Additionally, a fire engine will be present for children to explore and learn about fire safety, and a health team from the NHS will have a stall to promote health and provide information.