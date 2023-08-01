Plans for new Telford dog day centre withdrawn after safety concerns raised

Plans have been withdrawn for a dog day care centre in Apley, Telford. Picture: Pixabay

Proposals were launched in June to convert an existing outbuilding in Apley into a facility that could care for 10 dogs and would open six days a week.

The facility was planned to include an indoor play area for the dogs as well as some secure outdoor areas.

Applicant Sarah Kuczynski submitted the change of use plans to Telford & Wrekin Council, stating that similar facilities were in ‘short supply’ and in ‘huge demand’.

In an email sent to the council’s planning department Mrs Kuczynski said the withdrawal was due to ‘gathering more information and amending her business plan’.

This came after the Apley Cottages plan received 13 letters of objection and four letters of support.

Objections were raised by residents of Sparrowhawk Way who voiced their concern about the planned facility being positioned opposite their road and on the busy A442 road.

There were also worries about cars turning out of the proposed dog care centre and the parking arrangements for customers. Fears were also raised about the possibility of dogs becoming loose on the main road.

The proposed plans also included space for three dogs to stay overnight, if regular clients went on holiday.

Neighbouring residents raised their objections over the plan raising their concerns over the potential noise of dogs barking or howling.

Councillor Karen Blundell, representing the Apley Castle Ward, also raised her objection and said that the proposal should either be refused or decided by the council’s planning department.

She said: “I have been contacted by numerous residents who are all very concerned about the planning application for dog kennels adjacent to residential properties.

“I would like to object to this application as the road is far too busy to allow for such a business, which doesn’t have adequate access or parking for such a facility.