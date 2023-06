Emergency services were called to the scene at 17, Hortonwood 33 on Saturday morning. Photo: Google

Shropshire firefighters rushed to the scene at Unit 17, Hortonwood 33 at just after 9am on Saturday.

Two fire engines and the rescue tender were sent from Wellington station.

Crews attending found a hatchback vehicle had smashed through metal roller shutters and hit a van inside the premises.

The fire service reported the driver had managed to get themselves out of the vehicle, and was being treated by paramedics.