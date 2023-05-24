Dance school set for near sell-out show

A Telford dance school is holding an annual concert on Sunday that is already a near sell-out.

Students at Whittingham Dance gearing up for Sunday's Wow factor

Around 40 dancers from Whittingham Dance, based in Stafford Park, are set to take part in the "Wow Factor" at Telford Theatre in Oakengates at the weekend.

The show on Sunday, may 28 at 3.30pm features dancers ranging in age from just three to 16 years old in a showcase of dance and musical theatre brought to you by the students of the performing arts school now in it's sixth year.

Only a handful of tickets remain for the show that will feature a range of styles of dance from modern dance to acro.

A spokesperson at Whittingham Dance said: "We've almost sold out with just a handful of tickets left. All the students are really looking forward it."

Any remaining tickets to see the Wow Factor are available from telfordtheatre.com/whats-on/dance/whittingham-dance-presents-wow-factor/4886

