Charity appealing for volunteers as it prepares to move to bigger Telford shop

Jo Price said they are excited about moving to the new store

Severn Hospice’s Oakengates shop is moving a few doors up in Market Street and is set to open next month.

The charity has a number of shops across the community, all supported by volunteers, raising thousands of pounds to care for local people living with incurable illness.

Tracy Hill, retail area manager for the charity, said she is looking forward to welcoming new volunteers to help make the Oakengates shop a roaring success.

She said: “We are so grateful for the time and passion our fabulous volunteers give. We have roles to suit everyone, no matter how much time and experience you may have. You could be serving customers, sorting donations, steaming clothes or stocking the shop.

“We have such a wonderful group of volunteers and with the shop relocation are looking for more to join our team – from young people looking to gain first-hand experience and enhance their CVs to support university or job applications, to someone wanting to meet new people or give something back. Everyone is welcome and if you’re interested, we’d love you to get in touch.

“It’s not just about what you can give us – we want to give back to every volunteer and make sure you have a rewarding and most enjoyable time in our welcoming and friendly shop.”

Jo Price, a long- serving volunteer of more than seven years, added: "It’s such a fabulous place to volunteer and so rewarding. I really do feel that I make a difference.

"It’s so satisfying to help sell superb donations in a wonderful location and knowing that the funds go to such a worthy local charity.

"We’re really looking forward to moving into our new shop, but it’s not without its challenge.

"We could certainly do with more people in our team to help us make that step-up to a bigger store – even if it’s just a few hours a week.

"The new store is bright and airy, all on one level, with lovely double-aspect windows. Our team is fantastic and so friendly – why not give it a go.”

Severn Hospice shops bring in much needed funds which support the charity's work – collectively bringing in more than £1.5 million a year.

The new Oakengates shop is set to open in May and will be open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday.