Love Telford free event returning next month

Love Telford will be returning next month, it has been confirmed.

Councillor Carolyn Healy with members of the Chinese Arts and Cultural Centre who will be featuring at Love Telford.
Bringing together community groups, free entertainment and street food from around the globe, Love Telford will be back in Southwater, on Saturday, March 18.

The event will kick off the 2023 season of Telford & Wrekin Council events.

Love Telford is a free, outdoor event intended for everyone, designed with a selection of international-themed street food and entertainment to bring local communities together and provide an opportunity to find out more about what’s going on in the local area.

Visitors can enjoy cultural music and performances, sports and arts activities, acrobats, crafts and more, all taking place between midday and 4pm in Southwater.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for climate change, parks, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: "We are looking forward to the return of this popular event in 2023. This is a great start to our events calendar, a free event for all the family to enjoy.

"Love Telford is about bringing together the diverse communities of the borough through food, music and performances. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, added: "Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council are delighted to be involved with this event. It’s a great opportunity to bring all of our communities together for a fun and relaxed event showcasing the different cultures in the borough."

