'We love volunteering at this stately home - but we had to quit after potholes wrecked our Jaguar'

Richard Saunders, 71, from Telford has volunteered with his wife, Maureen, at Benthall Hall near Broseley as a 'visitor experience volunteer' since two weeks before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, he and his wife have decided to quit after he was forced to replace the tyres on his Jaguar car due to damage caused by potholes.

Richard claims himself, the National Trust site, and visitors have reported potholes on 'the Avenue' - which leads to Benthall Hall from Benthall Lane - to Shropshire Council several times, and that inspectors have accessed the road, but that nothing has been done.

The ex-site manager for a crane company took his car for its MOT last weekend and was told he had significant pothole damage on two tyres and a buckled wheel.