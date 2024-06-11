'We will continue to fly the flag for Telford' say team at venue crowned one of England's finest

The venue was in the running for an accolade at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024.

The event was held at the Rum Warehouse at The Titanic Hotel, Liverpool where Telford International Centre was crowned Business Events Venue of the Year.

Alison Griffin, Managing Director at Telford International Centre, said: “To be crowned the VisitEngland Business Events Venue of the Year is an incredible honour and a true testament to the hard work of our dedicated team here at Telford International Centre.

"Our goal is to ensure that every event organiser we work with receives our consistent level of excellent service that allows them to create long-lasting memories for their delegates and visitors.

“It was amazing to be crowned alongside other fantastic businesses from across England who provide such an exemplary service and are true leaders in the tourism industry.

"We will continue to fly the flag for Telford as an amazing destination for both business and leisure and hope to be among such inspiring company again next year.”

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence champion the very best of the country’s tourism industry – celebrating quality, innovation and customer service.

Winning an award showcases a business is among the best in the country, and provides valuable media exposure, business development and networking opportunities.

The awards cycle begins with a series of regional competitions, which feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.