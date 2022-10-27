Backing for 'necessary work' on paths at Newport canal

Walkers along the Newport canal

Councillor Peter Scott was speaking after it was revealed improvement work is to be carried out on Newport Canal Footpath, from Water Lane to Norbroom.

As a Borough and Town councillor, I welcome this work," he said. "It is long awaited and necessary."

Work will be completed by Balfour Beatty and specialist sub-contractors Premier Surfacing and is due to take place from November 7.

The work should be completed in three weeks, weather permitting, and is being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council’s #OnYourSide £3m Pride in our Parks and Green & Open Spaces investment.