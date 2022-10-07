Yomping through Shropshire - team tackle route march for charity

James Mazzoni-Dalton

The "Yompathon" team come from all over the UK, representing the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force as well as the Police, Ambulance and Fire services.

Military yomping includes route marches carrying a 25kg pack, the equivalent of two gold ingots or an adult bulldog. Money they raise will go to military and emergency service charities.

The challenge will take just over six weeks and cover England, Wales and Scotland. The team will move continually, in relay fashion, covering an average of 97miles per 24 hour period, stopping only at the guardrooms of military and naval bases along the way.

On October 17 the team will be Yomping through Shropshire to capture a selfie at MoD Donnington gates at around 09.45am and on to RAF Cosford for 1pm.

James Mazzoni-Dalton, who is behind the challenge: “I came up with the idea of the Yompathon because I feel so strongly about wanting to help both former and serving members of the Armed Forces and Emergency Services suffering from mental health challenges.

"The charities I’ve chosen to support are close to my heart: I have been in the British Armed Forces since 1998 and I’m currently serving with the Royal Navy as a Medical Assistant in the Submarine Service.”

"Carrying a heavy backpack whilst marching ever onwards is emblematic of the fight with mental health issues that many people have. The team are all intent on making it to the finish line in good health and cheer.

"Anthony Hornibrook, Yompathon Support Driver says: “Watching those Yompers put one foot in front of the other in the cold wind and rain and still having the will power to carry on is amazing. I am so proud to be here.”

The team will need to consume around 7500 calories per day to keep them healthy and all of them recognise that a few toenails will go by the wayside.