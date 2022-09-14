Emergency services called out after Telford crash

The incident, understood to have involved a motorcycle and car, took place at Shawbirch Roundabout in Donnington shortly before 5pm.
Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were all called to attend the scene.
All three emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash in Telford.
