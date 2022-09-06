Telford abuse inquiry must lead to nationwide learning, MP tells Commons

Lucy Allan

The inquiry, led by Tom Crowther QC, concluded in July that more than 1,000 children were sexually exploited over at least 30 years in the Shropshire town amid "shocking" police and council failings.

Conservative MP for Telford, Lucy Allan, told the Commons she hopes the inquiry can be "disseminated right across the country".

As MPs debated the findings, DUP MP for Strangford, Jim Shannon, said: "It is always very hard to listen to stories because they are really heart-rending, they are very personal and I think we all accept the issues are real for her and for her constituency.

"But they are also real - as she has referred to - across the whole of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Every police force, every authority, every public body can learn from this report.

"Is it her hope that this report will be hopefully dispersed across the whole of the United Kingdom by the minister, if at all possible, to ensure we can all learn everywhere for the betterment of the children?"

Ms Allan said: "He makes exactly the point that I would like the minister to take away from this debate.

"There is so much learning in the Tom Crowther report that could be widely disseminated right across the country and I am very grateful to him for making that point."

Ms Allan commended West Mercia Police's apology for their failings but was critical of the local council's response.

She urged them to "work together with our community to implement all the inquiry's recommendations".

"I hope that CSE (child sexual exploitation) victims and survivors in Telford and elsewhere feel confident that they are now being taken seriously, and that together they have been able to shine a light on this issue and that no-one anywhere is going to be complacent anywhere about CSE in the future," the Telford MP added.

Had police "done its most basic job" in acting on reports of such crime, unnecessary suffering and deaths of children may have been avoided, the report found.

CSE reportedly went "unchecked" because of failures to investigate offenders and protect children amid fears probes into Asian men would "inflame racial tensions".

Both the council and police have apologised to victims.

Home Office minister Amanda Solloway said: "The failings uncovered in Telford and elsewhere undoubtedly demand a swift and strong local response.

"And the Government is ensuring that lessons are learned right across England and Wales through our strategic national approach.

"We're working across central and local government, law enforcement and the wider criminal justice system, and continue to be recognised as a global leader in addressing this threat."

She added: "Victims and survivors have been failed in the past, and that is absolutely utterly unacceptable.