‘Karaoke Kevin’ leading the way as Telford & Wrekin Council encourages use of technology in social care

Telford & Wrekin Council and the local health service have published a Market Position Statement (MPS) for adult social care as costs continue to burgeon.

“We will continue to seek opportunities to work with providers to expand the use of technology, digital solutions and Artificial Intelligence [AI],” said a part of the MPS which will be presented to councillors next week.

The council is also calling on care providers to provide accessible information, “and with the use of digital care records to be used to assure loved ones of the level of care being delivered”.

The MPS added: “We will ensure that our providers use assistive technology and explore digital solutions where possible and lead the way with innovative applications and devices which help promote independence and keep individuals safe.”

Council officials gave an example of how one 59-year-old man called Kevin is using assistive technology called Ethel and how it has changed his life.

Kevin, who has a breathing condition, lives in his own flat in a supported living scheme in Telford.

“With coronavirus, I got pneumonia and was in hospital for a month. I’m lucky to be alive,” Kevin wrote.

“Now I have an oximeter machine that measures my oxygen, and I do readings four times a day. It’s linked to my tablet and the readings go to care staff.

“But when it’s low they have to get the ambulance out. That happened three times last year – it was scary.

“Sometimes the paramedics check me, but in the end, I don’t need to go to hospital.”

Kevin wears an oxygen mask at night and is often short of breath and suffers from nerves, which can leave him anxious and worried. “But with the readings and this tablet, it feels reassuring,” he said.

Kevin is also a ‘karaoke kid’ and loves to sing.

'Karaoke Kevin' with assistive technology, left, and belting a song out on a microphone. Pictures: Telford & Wrekin Council

Mental health recovery manager Jackie Scott said: “When Kevin first came here, he was very withdrawn, and he wasn’t sure about the technology.

“But once he got used to it, he has excelled. He’s much more outgoing, he feels reassured that he has the tablet, oximeter and pendant alarm.

“It’s completely changed his life. He now has autonomy, and you see this true character shine through. Especially when he’s singing – it’s so beautiful.”

Telford & Wrekin Council spends some 75 per cent of its entire revenue budget on social care for adults and children.

And demands are rising each year as “people are living longer and there are more people living with long-term conditions, complex needs particularly dementia within residential and home care”.

“There are increasing numbers of young people in transition to Adult Social Care with complex need.”

The Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System Joint Market Position Statement for Adult Social Care in Telford and Wrekin 2025-2029 being presented to Thursday’s (July 17) meeting of the council cabinet wants to transform social care and health services to achieve and focus on early intervention, prevention and improve person-centred care.

The MPS is considered to be the start of dialogue between the council, health services, people who use the services, carers, providers, and others about the vision for the future of health and social care markets.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Adult Social Care services were inspected and rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.