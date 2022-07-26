Camp fire out of control at Telford beauty spot

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service deal with three call-outs in Telford including a camp fire out of control.

A fire crew was called out to Ercall Wood, near Wellington, just before 8pm on Monday to reports of a camp fire burning.

The flames were extinguished using beaters, buckets of water and knapsacks and were under control in 20 minutes.

Just after 9pm control received a 999 call about a shrubbery fire in Leegomery.

A crew was quickly on the scene and discovered that there was a quantity of rubbish alight. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9.20pm using a hosereel jet, rakes and shovels.

Earlier in the evening a crew from Telford Central were called out to a fire in the open on the Cockshutt Road in the town at about 7pm but it was out when they arrived.