Camp fire out of control at Telford beauty spot

By Sue AustinWellington

Firefighters are still having to deal with fire in the open despite Sunday's downpours.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service deal with three call-outs in Telford including a camp fire out of control.

A fire crew was called out to Ercall Wood, near Wellington, just before 8pm on Monday to reports of a camp fire burning.

The flames were extinguished using beaters, buckets of water and knapsacks and were under control in 20 minutes.

Just after 9pm control received a 999 call about a shrubbery fire in Leegomery.

A crew was quickly on the scene and discovered that there was a quantity of rubbish alight. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9.20pm using a hosereel jet, rakes and shovels.

Earlier in the evening a crew from Telford Central were called out to a fire in the open on the Cockshutt Road in the town at about 7pm but it was out when they arrived.

Although the heatwave of last week seems a distant memory and Shropshire was drenched on Sunday areas in the countryside are still dry and prone to fires.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

