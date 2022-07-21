House builder in book donation for primary school

The We Can Build books are designed to teach children about the construction industry

The book, named ‘We Can Build’, takes readers on the journey of building a house through the various professions in the housebuilding industry.

Its aim is to introduce young learners to the basic building blocks of the built environment, sustainability and will inspire the next generation of architects, engineers and site managers.

In addition, 100 per cent of the profits of the sale of the books are going to The Prince’s Trust; a charity that helps connect young people with mentors, career opportunities and provide pathways into inspiring futures.

Lucy Cowan, Deputy Headteacher at Lightmoor Village Primary School, said: “We were really grateful to receive the donation of ‘We Can Build’ books from Barratt Homes.

“The books will teach our Key Stage One children about the process of building a new home, and will perhaps inspire our pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”

The school, which is close to the housebuilder’s Castle Gardens development on The Bache, was delighted to receive the donation.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are really proud of our ASPIRE graduates for the amazing book they have put together.