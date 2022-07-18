Swimming pool to close for six weeks due to staffing problems

The Circle confirmed that the pool would be closed for six weeks due to the issues

The Hadley swimming pool at The Circle, will be shut from Monday, July 25, until September 4.

The development was confirmed by The Circle, which manages the leisure facilities at Hadley Learning Community, Telford, in a post on its website.

It said that the move had been taken to ensure enough staff are available for children's clubs which are held throughout the summer holiday.

The statement said: "It is with regret that we have to announce the closure of the main swimming pool over the six week summer holiday period.

"Many industries are struggling with the legacy that the Covid-19 pandemic has left behind and predominantly for ourselves, has left us with unprecedented staff shortages.

"Over the past few months our leisure team have been working tirelessly to ensure that the main pool sessions including swimming lessons, private hire groups and general swimming has continued as normally as possible.

"During each holiday period we provide an essential service to many parents and guardians in the form of our Kidz Club, which is a sports based holiday camp. We have felt it only right to prioritise this service over this coming holiday period and as such move staff from poolside duties to help maintain our staffing ratios for the Kidz Club.

"We will continue to be operating our other services such as the fitness suite, fitness classes and room/sports hall bookings as normal.

"We know that the closure of the main pool in addition with the continued closure of our hydrotherapy pool will come as sad news to many of our customers and we appreciate your ongoing patience whilst we continue to recruit and vet new staff to join our team."