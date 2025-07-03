Council gets to grips with ‘unsolvable problem’ of parking around Telford schools

Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council has been told that the area around Apley Wood School is well used by parents and alternative parking area are already “heavily used” so it is a “difficult issue” to resolve.

Councillor Jordan Keeble (Labour, Apley Castle Ward) said residents in Blenheim Road had been raising their parking concerns with him. Half a dozen residents turned up at a full council meeting this week to reinforce the point.

Councillor Keeble said locals “don’t want double yellow lines or restrictions affecting residents”.

He added: “The main issue is school parking for dropping off and picking up. It needs a solution.”

Councillor Keeble wondered whether there could be staggered year group drop-offs.

“I’m just asking for any ideas really.”

Councillor David Brown (Independent, Horton ward) said: “It gets worse year on year. It is an unsolvable problem.”

Parish council chairman Councillor Eileen Callear (Labour, Trench Lock) said it was an issue affecting “the majority of schools across the borough”.

Councillor Callear, who is also Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, said the council could see what Telford & Wrekin could do to support active travel and encourage parents to leave their cars at home.

She added that something could be done to enable “parents to get their kids to school safely”.

“Without double yellow lines, any enforcement action would struggle.”

The council agreed to write to the school to encourage parents not to block driveways and to ask Telford & Wrekin Council for signs and to encourage ‘active travel’.